Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Xiaobai Maimai stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.63. 796,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. Xiaobai Maimai has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

