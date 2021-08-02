Xilinx (XLNX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $135.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

XLNX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.94. 213,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,026. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

