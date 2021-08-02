XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 5,160 ($67.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,253.32. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

