XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 5,160 ($67.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,253.32. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

