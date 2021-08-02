XTRABYTES Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $305.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00100588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.12 or 0.99755266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

