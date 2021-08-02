Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 550 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:AUY remained flat at $GBX 320 ($4.18) during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.35. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

