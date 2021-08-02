Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.59.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$116.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.73.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

