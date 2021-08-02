YF Link Market Capitalization Reaches $3.99 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $499,567.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YF Link has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $77.47 or 0.00199497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

