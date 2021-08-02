YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $292,795.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00808350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00091449 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.