Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAO. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. 794,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,179. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.68.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

