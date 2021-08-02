YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Down to $4.36

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.27. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 1,617 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $5,649,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $4,226,000.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

