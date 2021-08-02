Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $437.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.66 million. AAR reported sales of $400.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 194,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,860. AAR has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.