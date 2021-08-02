Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

NYSE:ALV traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $99.08. 390,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Autoliv by 229.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

