Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.52.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,864.42. The company had a trading volume of 204,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,514.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,132.97 and a twelve month high of $1,877.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

