Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.47. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

