Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.22. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NYSE:MTX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.30. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

