Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 353,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,138. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

