Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of SPRO opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $396.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

