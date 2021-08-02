Zacks: Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

ALV stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. 390,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

