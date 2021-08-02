Zacks: Analysts Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.78 billion and the lowest is $4.74 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $24.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA cut their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.