Zacks: Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:CLB opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.33. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

