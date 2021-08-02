Zacks: Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties also posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $11,158,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,626. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.