Zacks: Analysts Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.60%.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,649,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,279,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,935 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.33 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

