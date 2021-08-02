Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $26.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $34.20 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $195.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $213.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $393.01 million, with estimates ranging from $370.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 372,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,581. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $272.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National CineMedia by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in National CineMedia by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

