Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.65 Million

Analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post sales of $454.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.13 million to $459.91 million. Redfin reported sales of $213.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. 5,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,464.25 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

