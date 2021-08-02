Zacks: Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Million

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $3.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,125%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.34 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.01 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 113,779 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $34.99 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

