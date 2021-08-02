Zacks: Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce sales of $614.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.00 million and the highest is $624.20 million. Waters posted sales of $519.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $389.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $394.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.