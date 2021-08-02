Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Benchmark began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.11.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.