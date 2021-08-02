Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.50 Million

Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $135.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $36.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 274.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $955.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $888.60 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

