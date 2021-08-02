Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 32,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 458.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.