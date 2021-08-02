Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 32,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 458.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

