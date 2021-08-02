Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report $407.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.83 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $336.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.29. 593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,607. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

