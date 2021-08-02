Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.86. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

VEEV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.78. 410,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,597. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $335.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.56.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

