Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.71. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,068 shares of company stock worth $25,123,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $689,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $510.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,122. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.20. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

