Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.21. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.99.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 49,051 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

