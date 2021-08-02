Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,978 shares of company stock worth $14,981,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $141.80 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

