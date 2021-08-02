Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $899.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $899.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $913.60 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 9,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,205. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

