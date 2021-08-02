Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $0.99. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 203.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

SIX traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,623. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $61,847,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

