Zacks: Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post $453.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.32 million to $455.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $217.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.26. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.