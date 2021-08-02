Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87. CBTX has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. Analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CBTX by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.