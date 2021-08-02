Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Sell

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.