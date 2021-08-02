Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.44 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.72.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

