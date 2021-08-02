Zacks Investment Research Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTO. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.37. 35,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,530. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $323.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

