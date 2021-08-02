Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ECIFY. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.39 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

