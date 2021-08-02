Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.60 on Friday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.