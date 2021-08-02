Zacks Investment Research Lowers TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TIMB stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $5,778,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,699,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

