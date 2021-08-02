Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

