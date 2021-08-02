Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Hold”

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,212 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

