Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to “Buy”

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

BWMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. 6,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

