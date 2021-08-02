Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Hold

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

