Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC started coverage on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $55.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

