Zen Protocol (ZP) One Day Volume Hits $18,267.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $902,681.31 and approximately $18,267.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

